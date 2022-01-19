Prep roundup: Jayden Stevens leads Gonzaga Prep boys; Bullpups girls balanced attack completes sweep

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 61, Lewis and Clark 49: Jayden Stevens scored 17 points and the visiting Bullpups (7-6, 2-0) defeated the Tigers (5-8, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Henry Sandberg added 15 points and was seven of eight from the line for G-Prep, which raced to a 14-5 lead after one quarter. Ashton Sieveke led LC with 16 points.

Freeman 76, Riverside 63: Quin Goldsmith scored 23 points and the visiting No. 4-ranked Scotties (13-1, 5-0) beat the Rams (2-8, 1-2) in a Northeast A League game.

Ryan Russell and Hayden Oyler added 12 points apiece for Freeman, which pulled away with a 22-point third quarter. Jordan Nortz led Riverside with 20 points and Jacob Gaffaney added 15.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 42, Lewis and Clark 31: Lucy Lynn and Sitara Byrd scored 11 points apiece and the visiting No. 9-ranked Bullpups (12-2, 3-0) beat the Tigers (7-6, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Brooklyn Jenson led LC with eight and Nyah Ankcorn added seven.

Wrestling

Mead 67, Lewis and Clark 9: Braxton Smith (132), Jake Mark (152) and Jakob Connors (220) were among seven to win via pin and the Panthers topped the visiting Tigers in a GSL 4A/3A match. Bridger Cloninger (170) won for LC.

Ferris 54, Gonzaga Prep 22: Connor Stearns (195), Chase Walsh (220) and Hayden Wienclaw (285) won by pin and the Saxons topped the visiting Bullpups in a GSL 4A/3A match. Joshua Neiwert (132) and Noah Holman (160) earned pins for G-Prep.

Central Valley 51, Lewis and Clark 27: Bennett Beard (113), Hunter Williams (152) and Emil Thiele (285) earned pins and the Bears beat the Tigers in a GSL 4A/3A match at Mead HS. Maddox VanDyken (220) and Bennett Hendrickson (132) earned pins for LC.

Pullman 45, West Valley 34: Samuel Sears (195), Cotton Sears (285) and Evan McDougle (106) were among six to win via pin and the Greyhounds topped the Eagles in a GSL 2A match. Josh Moreau (220) and Andrew Royston (170) earned pins for WV.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 4 (at Central Valley): Mt. Spokane’s Jacqueline Bonnett took first in all-around, winning the floor and vault, but Mead captured the team win in a GSL meet.

Bonnett’s winning score was 34.625, followed by CV’s Mikah Baggot (34.35) and University’s Miyah Meeks (33.750).

Mead (163) was followed by Mt. Spokane (159.775) and Central Valley (157.425).

Mt. Spokane’s Lauren Hunter won the bars and Mead’s Megan Davis placed first on beam.