Washington State kicker Andrew Boyle enters transfer portal

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Andrew Boyle will enter the NCAA transfer portal after graduating this year from Washington State, the backup Cougars kicker announced over Twitter on Wednesday.

Going into fall camp, Boyle had been the favorite to win the Cougars’ place-kicking job. He probably would have if not for an injury he suffered in late August, which kept him sidelined for the team’s season opener.

Walk-on sophomore Dean Janikowski filled in and he was never unseated. He wound up taking home first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Janikowski was put on scholarship by the program recently, according to an Instagram post from punter Nick Haberer.

Boyle, a redshirt sophomore from Camas, Washington, got on the field five times this season. He kicked off for the Cougars on three occasions, and filled in as WSU’s punter in the second half of the Sun Bowl against Central Michigan on Dec. 31 after Haberer apparently reaggravated an ankle injury. Boyle averaged 40 yards on his two punts.

He had served as the Cougars’ kickoff specialist in 2020. Boyle redshirted the year prior after earning All-Washington honors as a kicker and punter at Class 4A Camas High. He also started at quarterback and safety for the Papermakers.

NOTABLE: Junior slotback Lincoln Victor received a scholarship earlier this week, WSU announced. A first-year Cougar in 2021, Victor recorded 293 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions this season after transferring from the University of Hawaii. He led the Cougars in receiving with 85 yards and a touchdown on four catches in their 24-21 Sun Bowl loss.