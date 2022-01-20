10 under $10 for Jan. 21-28 – Jason Perry, Translation Book Club, Blake Braley and Carter Hudson

1 Jason Perry – 6 p.m. Friday, Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Singer-songwriter Jason Perry visits Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit dryflydistilling.com and find Jason Perry Music on Facebook. Admission: FREE

2 In Translation Book Club – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. The In Translation Book Club meets to discuss “Tyll” by Daniel Kehlmann. For more information, contact the discussion leader at jai@auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

3 “New Year, New You” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players improvise a show based on the audience’s new year’s resolutions. This show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

4 The Social Hour Comedy – 8 p.m. Friday, The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Two teams of comedians face off in a head-to-head comedy competition. For more information, visit the Black Diamond on Facebook. Admission: $10

5 The Happiness – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Rock cover band the Happiness visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

8 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

9 Okay, Honey – 6 p.m. Friday, Bee’s Knees Whiskey Bar, 324 W. Lancaster Ave., Hayden. Folk duo Okay, Honey visits the Bee’s Knees Whiskey Bar. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit beeskneeswhiskeybar.com and call (208) 758-0558. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Friday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE