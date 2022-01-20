The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

10 under $10 for Jan. 21-28 – Jason Perry, Translation Book Club, Blake Braley and Carter Hudson

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

Jason Perry is at Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room on Friday night. (Courtesy)
Jason Perry is at Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room on Friday night. (Courtesy)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013
Jason Perry is at Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room on Friday night. (Courtesy)
Jason Perry is at Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room on Friday night. (Courtesy)

1 Jason Perry – 6 p.m. Friday, Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Singer-songwriter Jason Perry visits Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit dryflydistilling.com and find Jason Perry Music on Facebook. Admission: FREE

2 In Translation Book Club – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. The In Translation Book Club meets to discuss “Tyll” by Daniel Kehlmann. For more information, contact the discussion leader at jai@auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

3 “New Year, New You” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players improvise a show based on the audience’s new year’s resolutions. This show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

4 The Social Hour Comedy – 8 p.m. Friday, The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Two teams of comedians face off in a head-to-head comedy competition. For more information, visit the Black Diamond on Facebook. Admission: $10

5 The Happiness – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Rock cover band the Happiness visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

8 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

9 Okay, Honey – 6 p.m. Friday, Bee’s Knees Whiskey Bar, 324 W. Lancaster Ave., Hayden. Folk duo Okay, Honey visits the Bee’s Knees Whiskey Bar. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit beeskneeswhiskeybar.com and call (208) 758-0558. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Friday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Most read stories