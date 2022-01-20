The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Arts Wrap: ‘The Secret Life of Bears’ at Fox and Quiero Flamenco at Gonzaga

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant is a carnivore ecologist. (Christine Jean Chambers)
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant is a carnivore ecologist. (Christine Jean Chambers)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant is a carnivore ecologist. (Christine Jean Chambers)
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant is a carnivore ecologist. (Christine Jean Chambers)

The year’s first installment of the Fox Presents: National Geographic Live series, “The Secret Life of Bears,” will feature carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant as she delivers a presentation on the behavior of bears.

Wynn-Grant hopes greater understanding will enable humans and carnivores to coexist peacefully. The event is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. For tickets and more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200. Admission: $25-$31.

Quiero Flamenco at Gonzaga

Led by director Monica Mota, Spokane-based teaching and production company Quiero Flamenco will present “Clásica,” an evening of dance featuring classical, Spanish and flamenco music at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to local artists and musicians, the evening will also feature flamenco artists from across the country, including New York-based dancer, singer and musician José Moreno; Miami-based singer José Cortés Fernández; and, from Seattle, guitarist Jed Miley and dancer Amelia Moore.

For more information, visit quieroflamenco.com or contact Mota at quieroflamenco@outlook.com. Tickets are available at gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.