Arts Wrap: ‘The Secret Life of Bears’ at Fox and Quiero Flamenco at Gonzaga

The year’s first installment of the Fox Presents: National Geographic Live series, “The Secret Life of Bears,” will feature carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant as she delivers a presentation on the behavior of bears.

Wynn-Grant hopes greater understanding will enable humans and carnivores to coexist peacefully. The event is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. For tickets and more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200. Admission: $25-$31.

Quiero Flamenco at Gonzaga

Led by director Monica Mota, Spokane-based teaching and production company Quiero Flamenco will present “Clásica,” an evening of dance featuring classical, Spanish and flamenco music at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to local artists and musicians, the evening will also feature flamenco artists from across the country, including New York-based dancer, singer and musician José Moreno; Miami-based singer José Cortés Fernández; and, from Seattle, guitarist Jed Miley and dancer Amelia Moore.

For more information, visit quieroflamenco.com or contact Mota at quieroflamenco@outlook.com. Tickets are available at gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter.