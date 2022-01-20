Colorado Rockies announce Spokane Indians field staff for 2022; Scott Little returns for second season as manager

From staff and wire reports

The Colorado Rockies on Thursday announced the coaching staff for the High-A West Spokane Indians for the 2022 season. Scott Little returns as manager and is joined by bench coach Julio Campos, pitching coach Ryan Kibler and hitting coach Zach Osborne.

Kibler and Osborne filled those same duties in Spokane last season, while Campos is a new addition to the Indians staff.

Little embarks on his second season as the Indians manager, and third as manager of the Rockies’ High-A affiliate, after taking over managerial duties for the Lancaster Jethawks in 2019.

Little led the Indians to a 67-49 record last season. Spokane lost to Eugene in the league championship series.

Little spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons as the manager for short-season Boise, after serving as the club’s hitting coach in 2016, his first season in the Rockies organization.

Little previously coached with the Pittsburgh Pirates (1992-2001), Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-05), Washington Nationals (2006-07) and Texas Rangers’ (2008) systems, earning Texas League Manager of the Year accolades in 2008 with Frisco.

Campos enters his third season in a coaching role within the Rockies system, and his 10th with the club overall. He managed the Dominican Summer League Rockies for two seasons (2018-19), earning DSL Manager of the Year and All-Star Team manager honors in 2018 after helping DSL Colorado win the Northeast Division by posting a 53-19 record.

Kibler enters his 11th season as a pitching coach in the organization, his second as the pitching coach for Spokane. He previously served as the pitching coach for Boise (2019), Low-A Asheville (2017-18) and Rookie Level Grand Junction (2012-16). Kibler was originally selected by Colorado in the second round of the 1999 first-year player draft and spent his entire six-year playing career in the Rockies organization.

Osborne enters his fourth season as a hitting coach in the Rockies’ system, his second with Spokane after spending two seasons as a hitting coach in Grand Junction (2017-18). He played five years in the Rockies’ minor league system (2012-16) .