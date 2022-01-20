David Larsen looks forward to delivering jazz originals, classics

Expect a mixed bag of originals and covers when David Larsen returns Friday to Lucky You Lounge to showcase tracks from his latest EP, “G2 and You,” which was released two weeks ago.

The baritone saxophonist, who teaches jazz and is the instrumental music director at Spokane Falls Community College, enjoys both sides of the sonic coin.

“I like to make and play my own music because I don’t have to answer to anyone,” Larsen said. “I can play the way I want to play. I like that freedom. I’m all about personal expression.

“That’s a big thing for me. It speaks to what I want to say, not what somebody else wants to say. I take my time and craft my own compositions.”

However, Larsen was a music fan before he was a musician, and he can’t help but revel in some of his favorite compositions, which were crafted well before he was born.

“I can’t help but want to play songs from the Great American Songbook because that’s how we all got into jazz,” Larsen said. “I play the standards for the same reason many people play the standards, and that’s due to nostalgia.

“If I were an actor, I would want to play Hamlet. We can’t help but love these wonderful melodies. I do like to go back and play some of the vintage material.”

The malleable classic “Come Rain or Come Shine,” which was revamped by Larsen, pianist Jake Svenson, bassist Eugene Jablonski and drummer Brendan McMurphy, will be delivered at Lucky You along with new material that will grace the forthcoming EP, “Bright Days.”

“I’m just glad that we can get out and play in Spokane,” Larsen said. “I hope this show encourages people to get out there and experience more music. There is a way to do this by being compliant, so this isn’t a super-spreader event. We can make things work.

“Nobody has caught COVID in class. Students are still coming in. We’re having rehearsals and performances. It’s difficult to get anyone on a plane now. I understand that, but we can make things happen locally, and more musicians from other cities will hopefully be in later in the year.”

Jazz clarinetist Ken Peplowski is slated to perform with Larsen in June at the Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center in Post Falls and at SFCC in June.

“That gives me something to look forward to, but for now I’m focusing on what I have this month,” Larsen said. “I’m looking forward to the Lucky You date.”