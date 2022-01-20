Difference makers: Chet Holmgren’s early scoring vital in Gonzaga’s 78-62 victory over San Francisco

Chet Holmgren

Drew Timme’s 62-point surge over the past two games meant a diminished offensive role for Holmgren, who scored 23 points on just 13 shot attempts in games against BYU and Santa Clara. Holmgren’s offense was pivotal for the Zags on Thursday as Timme struggled early to find a rhythm, and the freshman center scored 12 points in the first half before tacking on another nine in the second to finish with a season-high 21 points. Holmgren, who went 7 of 10 from the field, also had nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

Jamaree Bouyea

San Francisco’s veteran guard has never been an easy cover for the Bulldogs, and he’s hitting career-high scoring totals as a fifth-year senior. Bouyea, who had 32 points in two games against Gonzaga last season, hit his individual career high against the Bulldogs on Thursday, and his highest this year against a WCC opponent, scoring 25 points on 9-of-20 shooting. Bouyea finished 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc and was USF’s second-leading rebounder, grabbing seven .

Turning point





Gonzaga hadn’t trailed by double figures in a West Coast Conference play and didn’t trail at any point in games against Pepperdine and Santa Clara, but the Bulldogs were staring at a 15-4 deficit 7 minutes into Thursday’s contest. Gonzaga reversed its fortunes, ripping off a 17-2 run over the next 4 minutes and held a 21-17 lead with 9:07 to play. The scoring run started with a short basket from Drew Timme followed by Anton Watson’s 3-pointer – Gonzaga’s first of the game following three consecutive misses.

