Hinder believes music fans need live entertainment now

Since Hinder hit the big time in 2005 with their breakthrough album, “Extreme Behavior,” it’s been about keeping it together. The post-grunge band, who releases visceral tunes, reached the upper echelon courtesy of their biggest hit, the catchy “Lips of an Angel,” which helped buoy “Extreme Behavior” to triple-platinum status.

“It was a great time for us,” drummer Cody Hanson said while calling from Fort Worth, Texas. “It was amazing going places where fans knew the words to ‘Lips of an Angel’ and knew the rest of that album.”

Hinder, who perform Thursday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, established a fan base and followed with five albums, including 2015’s “When the Smoke Clears.”

Prior to the release of that album, which is arguably their creative highwater mark, Hinder vocalist Austin Winkler quit and was replaced by Marshal Dutton.

“We did what we had to do to stay afloat,” Hanson said. “It’s all worked out since we all get along so well with Marshal. Chemistry is an important thing in a band, and we have had great chemistry since Marshal joined us.”

The Oklahoma City-based band, who haven’t released an album since 2017’s “The Reign,” is working on new material.

“We weren’t planning on making a new album, but things changed,” Hanson said. “It’s time that we give it another shot. I had this creative spark with Marshal. He and I are always writing for other projects, and we just got excited about doing Hinder stuff.

“I know a lot of fans are waiting for new Hinder songs, and they’ll arrive eventually.”

Don’t expect the band, which also includes guitarists Joe “Blower” Garvey and Mark King and bassist Mike Rodden, to preview material when the band returns to Spokane.

“The great thing is that we have so much material from all of those albums,” Hanson said. “It’s always difficult to put a setlist together. We always manage to put a solid setlist together. It’s not even as much about what we play when we perform now but that we are on tour, which isn’t easy.”

A number of recording artists are postponing concerts due to the spread of omicron.

“We’re doing our best to connect the dots,” Hanson said. “It’s a difficult time to be on the road. It feels almost unavoidable to come in contact with people (who are infected with COVID-19) when you’re on the road. But we’re doing our best going out there and trying to avoid getting sick.

“It’s a challenge since when you’re in a band, you get up close and personal with fans when you perform. There’s not much of a way around it. But I believe music fans really need live entertainment right now.”