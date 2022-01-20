Man missing after car crash near Newman Lake located safe
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022
A man missing after a car crash near Newman Lake was located safe the day after the crash.
Justin R. Hoff’s vehicle was found at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday crashed near North Koth Road and East Hauser Lake Road, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Search and rescue, along with deputies and family members, searched the area throughout the day Wednesday but did not locate Hoff.
He was found safe in a neighboring county Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.