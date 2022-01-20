The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man missing after car crash near Newman Lake located safe

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

Justin R. Hoff, 26, went missing after a car crash near Newman Lake. Deputies asked for the public's help during the search Wednesday. (Courtesy of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
A man missing after a car crash near Newman Lake was located safe the day after the crash.

Justin R. Hoff’s vehicle was found at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday crashed near North Koth Road and East Hauser Lake Road, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. 

Search and rescue, along with deputies and family members, searched the area throughout the day Wednesday but did not locate Hoff.

He was found safe in a neighboring county Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

