Movie times for Jan. 21
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022
Movie times are subject to change
In Spokane
THE 355 – Airway Heights: 3:10, 6:20, 9:10. NorthTown Mall: 2, 5, 8. River Park Square: 1:35, 4:40, 7:40, 10:05. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40. Wandermere: 2:20, 5:20, 8:20.
AMERICAN UNDERDOG – Airway Heights: 2:40, 5:50, 8:40. NorthTown Mall: 1:10, 4:15. River Park Square: 12:30, 3:20, 6:15. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:50, 3:50, 6:45, 9:40. Wandermere: 3:15, 6:15, 9.
BELFAST – Magic Lantern: 1:30.
BELLE – River Park Square: 4:45, 7:45.
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG – Garland: 5:05.
DUNE – River Park Square: 7:40.
ENCANTO – Garland: 7:05.
ETERNALS – Garland: 9:10.
THE FRENCH DISPATCH – Magic Lantern: 3:30.
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE – NorthTown Mall: 1:30, 4:45, 8:15. River Park Square: 8:20. Spokane Valley Mall: 2, 5:10. Wandermere: 3:15, 6:15, 9.
HOUSE OF GUCCI – River Park Square: 1:40, 5:15. Spokane Valley Mall: 1:10, 4:50, 8:30. Wandermere: 3:30, 7:10.
KING RICHARD – River Park Square: 1:50.
THE KING’S DAUGHTER – NorthTown Mall: 12:15, 3, 3:30, 6:15, 9:15. River Park Square: 12:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:30, 3:30, 6:10, 6:30, 9:20, 9:35.
THE KING’S MAN – Airway Heights: 2:50, 5:45, 8:50. NorthTown Mall: 1:20, 4:30, 7:45, 9:35. River Park Square: 12:20, 3:40, 6:50, 10:10. Wandermere: 2:50, 5:50, 8:40.
LABYRINTH 35TH ANNIVERSARY – Airway Heights: 3:40. Wandermere: 5:10.
LICORICE PIZZA – Magic Lantern: 4:45, 7:15. River Park Square: 1, 3:15, 6:25, 9:30.
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS – Airway Heights: 4:10, 7:50. NorthTown Mall: 5:15, 9. River Park Square: 12:25, 4, 6:20, 9:50. Spokane Valley Mall: 8:20. Wandermere: 1:30, 5, 8:30.
NIGHTMARE ALLEY – River Park Square: 1:10.
THE POWER OF THE DOG – Magic Lantern: 2:15, 5:30.
REDEEMING LOVE – NorthTown Mall: noon, 3:15, 6:30, 10. River Park Square: 12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 9:10. Spokane Valley Mall: noon, 1:30, 3:10, 4:40, 6:20, 7:50, 9:30. Wandermere: 2:40, 5:30, 8:30.
SCREAM – Airway Heights: 2:45, 3:15, 5:30, 6, 8:15, 9. NorthTown Mall: 1, 2:30, 4, 5:30, 7, 8:30, 9:50. River Park Square: 12:20, 1:15, 3:15, 4:15, 5:15, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15. Spokane Valley Mall: 1, 4, 6:50, 9:45. Wandermere: 2:30, 3, 5:25, 6, 8:15, 8:50.
SING 2 – Airway Heights: 3:20, 6:10, 8:45. NorthTown Mall: 12:45, 3:35, 6:45. River Park Square: 12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:40. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:10, 3, 6, 9. Wandermere: 3:20, 6:10, 8:45.
THE SOUVENIR: PART II – River Park Square: 12:50, 3:35.
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Airway Heights: 4, 4:30, 7:30, 8. NorthTown Mall: noon, 2:15, 3:45, 6, 7:30, 9:30. River Park Square: 12:30, 3, 4, 6:30, 7:30, 9:20, 10. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:20, 1:20, 4:20, 5:20, 8:10, 9:10. Wandermere: 1, 4, 4:30, 7:30, 8.
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – THE IMAX 2D EXPERIENCE – River Park Square: 1:30, 5, 8:30.
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH – Magic Lantern: 8.
VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE – NorthTown Mall: 7:15, 10:05. River Park Square: 9.
WEST SIDE STORY – Airway Heights: 6:30. NorthTown Mall: 1:45. River Park Square: 1, 4:45. Wandermere: 3:50, 7:20.
In Coeur d’Alene/Hayden
THE 355 – Hayden: 8:45. Riverstone: 12:25, 3:35, 6:50.
AMERICAN UNDERDOG – Hayden: 1:55, 7:10, 9:50. Riverstone: 1:30, 4:25, 7:20.
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG – Hayden: 11:25 a.m.
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE – Hayden: 4:10, 9:25. Riverstone: 2:05, 5:15.
HOUSE OF GUCCI – Riverstone: 1:10.
THE KING’S DAUGHTER – Hayden: 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 6:40. Riverstone: 1:20, 4:15, 7.
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS – Riverstone: 8:25.
REDEEMING LOVE – Hayden: 11:35 a.m., 3, 6:45, 9:25. Riverstone: 12:30, 2, 3:50, 5:20, 7:10, 8:40.
SCREAM – Hayden: 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:35, 7:20, 9:40. Riverstone: 1, 3:10, 4:40, 6:10, 7:40, 9:10.
SING 2 – Hayden: 11:40 a.m., 1:35, 4:20, 6:50. Riverstone: 12:50, 3:45, 6:40.
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Hayden: Noon, 1:25, 3:50, 7, 9. Riverstone: 12:45, 2:55, 3:55, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30.
TORN – Riverstone: 2:50, 5:25, 8.
WEST SIDE STORY – Riverstone: 5.
