Music calendar for Jan. 21-28 – Jason Perry, Stagecoach West, Militarie Gun and Supercrush

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Brutser – Rock. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

WSU Student Recital – Featuring Nanette Erickson. Friday, 3:10-4:10 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Kosh – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Jason Perry – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Free. (509) 489-2112.

Okay, Honey – Folk duo. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Bee’s Knees Whiskey Bar, 324 W. Lancaster Ave., Hayden. (208) 758-0558.

Stagecoach West – Dance music, classic country, rock and standards. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Ron Greene Trio – Blues, soul and rock. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

David Larsen and the Larsen Group – Jazz, blues and funk instrumentals. Friday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Militarie Gun – Indie rock. With Supercrush, Shine and Lipsick. Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

WSU Faculty Artist Series – Featuring collaborations with WSU music faculty and students. The first half will feature a new work for euphonium, piano and percussion by Welsh composer Tom Davoren, followed by an euphonium and marimba duet by British composer Hannah Drage. The second half will feature Yuna Roh on the rarely played capriccio by composer Leoš Janáček. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6 p.m. Masters Brewhouse, 831 S. Main St., Suite M, Deer Park. (509) 635-3508.

Okay, Honey – Folk duo. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Sharky and the Fins – Dance music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Hippie Sabotage – Electronic dance music. With Daisy Guttridge. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$35. (866) 468-7623.

Blake Braley – Funk and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 7 p.m. The Post Ride, 314 N. Third St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 966-4022.

Hinder – Death metal. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$59. (509) 481-2800.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday and Jan. 28, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Jan. 28, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.