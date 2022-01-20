NO. 1 GONZAGA 78, SAN FRANCISCO 62
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022
No. 1 Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62
FG FT Reb USF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Massalski 30 4-7 1-2 0-10 2 5 9
Tape 27 2-5 2-2 3-7 0 3 6
Bouyea 40 9-20 4-4 2-8 2 2 25
Shabazz 25 5-16 3-3 1-2 2 4 15
Stefanini 27 0-5 0-0 1-1 2 2 0
Kunen 24 0-3 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Rishwain 19 2-5 2-3 0-1 0 1 7
Meeks 7 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-61 12-14 8-35 8 20 62
Percentages: FG .361, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Bouyea 3-6, Shabazz 2-6, Rishwain 1-3, Kunen 0-3, Stefanini 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Massalski 2, Bouyea, Kunen). Turnovers: 13 (Stefanini 4, Massalski 3, Bouyea 2, Rishwain 2, Shabazz 2). Steals: 6 (Massalski 2, Kunen, Rishwain, Shabazz, Tape). Technical Fouls: coach Todd Golden, 13:42 second.
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 31 7-10 6-7 1-9 2 4 22
Timme 30 9-20 5-7 2-4 4 2 23
Bolton 29 1-5 1-3 0-2 1 0 3
Nembhard 34 3-9 3-3 1-4 7 3 10
Strawther 33 3-7 0-0 0-7 1 3 7
Watson 19 4-7 2-2 2-5 2 2 11
Hickman 15 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Sallis 9 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Totals 200 28-60 17-22 6-33 19 17 78
Percentages: FG .467, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Holmgren 2-4, Watson 1-1, Nembhard 1-4, Strawther 1-5, Bolton 0-1, Hickman 0-1, Timme 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Holmgren 4, Hickman, Timme, Watson). Turnovers: 9 (Bolton 2, Nembhard 2, Strawther 2, Hickman, Holmgren, Timme). Steals: 5 (Nembhard 3, Hickman, Watson). Technical Fouls: None.
