Prep roundup: Conrad Bippes leads University boys over CV; balanced effort lifts Bears girls over U-Hi

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys

University 74, Central Valley 59: Conrad Bippes scored 26 points, Jeremiah Sibley added 15 and the Titans (9-4, 2-1) downed the visiting Bears (8-5, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Dylan Darling led CV with 39 points and eight 3-pointers.

Pullman 62, Clarkston 46: Grayson Hunt scored 14 points, Jaedyn Brown added 13 and the Greyhounds (11-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (7-5, 2-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Pullman led 21-9 after one quarter. Xavier Santana paced Clarkston with 25 points.

Girls

Central Valley 58, University 52: Natalie Brown and Autumn Agnew scored 13 points apiece to lead four in double figures and the Bears (8-4, 3-0) beat the visiting Titans (3-9, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Sophie Carbajal led U-Hi with 16 points and Eliannah Ramirez added 11.

Rogers 48, East Valley 42: Jalaya Brown hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and the Pirates (1-9, 1-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-9, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Kamryn Jennings added 13 points for Rogers. Ellie Syverson led EV with 20 points and Willow Burill added 16.

Clarkston 57, Pullman 33: Kendall Wallace scored 22 points and the visiting Bantams (7-4, 2-1) beat the Greyhounds (2-10, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Lexi Villavicencio added 11 points for Clarkston. Audrey Pitzer led Pullman with eight points.

St. George’s 46, Reardan 26: Margreit Galow hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points and the Dragons (7-6, 3-1) beat Reardan (11-5, 4-3) in a Northeast 2B game.

Anni Bergquist added 13 points and 12 rebounds for St. George’s.

Wrestling

Mead 71, North Central 6: Jake Mark (145 pounds), Jonathan Mason (152) and Chris Grosse (195) earned pins and the Panthers beat the host Wolfpack in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Kenndyl Mobley (126) got NC on the board with a pin.

Cheney 48, North Central 29: Camron Bogle (120), Dalton Taylor (152) and Thayne Acedo (170) earned pins and the Blackhawks beat the host Wolfpack in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Lewis and Clark 48, Gonzaga Prep 27: Skye Martin (145), Matthew Marckini (152) and Bridger Cloninger (170) won by pin and the visiting Tigers beat the Bullpups in a GSL 4A/3A match.

G-Prep’s Noah Holman (160) had a pin.

West Valley 45, Clarkston 28: Kyler Warren (138) and Cody Ham (220) won by pin and the Eagles beat the visiting Bantams in a GSL 2A match. Caila Rice (106) and Carson Ash (285) had pins for Clarkston.