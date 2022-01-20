The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Conrad Bippes leads University boys over CV; balanced effort lifts Bears girls over U-Hi

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys

University 74, Central Valley 59: Conrad Bippes scored 26 points, Jeremiah Sibley added 15 and the Titans (9-4, 2-1) downed the visiting Bears (8-5, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Dylan Darling led CV with 39 points and eight 3-pointers.

Pullman 62, Clarkston 46: Grayson Hunt scored 14 points, Jaedyn Brown added 13 and the Greyhounds (11-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (7-5, 2-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Pullman led 21-9 after one quarter. Xavier Santana paced Clarkston with 25 points.

Girls

Central Valley 58, University 52: Natalie Brown and Autumn Agnew scored 13 points apiece to lead four in double figures and the Bears (8-4, 3-0) beat the visiting Titans (3-9, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Sophie Carbajal led U-Hi with 16 points and Eliannah Ramirez added 11.

Rogers 48, East Valley 42: Jalaya Brown hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and the Pirates (1-9, 1-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-9, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Kamryn Jennings added 13 points for Rogers. Ellie Syverson led EV with 20 points and Willow Burill added 16.

Clarkston 57, Pullman 33: Kendall Wallace scored 22 points and the visiting Bantams (7-4, 2-1) beat the Greyhounds (2-10, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Lexi Villavicencio added 11 points for Clarkston. Audrey Pitzer led Pullman with eight points.

St. George’s 46, Reardan 26: Margreit Galow hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points and the Dragons (7-6, 3-1) beat Reardan (11-5, 4-3) in a Northeast 2B game.

Anni Bergquist added 13 points and 12 rebounds for St. George’s.

Wrestling

Mead 71, North Central 6: Jake Mark (145 pounds), Jonathan Mason (152) and Chris Grosse (195) earned pins and the Panthers beat the host Wolfpack in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Kenndyl Mobley (126) got NC on the board with a pin.

Cheney 48, North Central 29: Camron Bogle (120), Dalton Taylor (152) and Thayne Acedo (170) earned pins and the Blackhawks beat the host Wolfpack in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Lewis and Clark 48, Gonzaga Prep 27: Skye Martin (145), Matthew Marckini (152) and Bridger Cloninger (170) won by pin and the visiting Tigers beat the Bullpups in a GSL 4A/3A match.

G-Prep’s Noah Holman (160) had a pin.

West Valley 45, Clarkston 28: Kyler Warren (138) and Cody Ham (220) won by pin and the Eagles beat the visiting Bantams in a GSL 2A match. Caila Rice (106) and Carson Ash (285) had pins for Clarkston.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories