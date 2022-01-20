ScannedMedia owners purchase building on Monroe Street

The owners of a local marketing firm are renovating the former Empire Office Furniture building in the West Central Neighborhood after purchasing it last month.

ScannedMedia Creative Marketing owners Noah Botnick and Chris Allred bought the 14,000-square-foot building at 1401 N. Monroe St. and an adjacent site, at 1014 W. Sinto Ave., from Bob and Michelle Tweedy for $1.8 million, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

The Tweedys operated Empire Office Furniture for more than 28 years before retiring and closing the business in December. Kelley Furniture – the building’s other tenant – relocated to Post Falls.

“We enjoyed our time there and the meaningful relationships that we built, but we felt it was time to move into retirement.” Bob Tweedy said in a statement. “We have built and maintained a small hobby farm in Post Falls for many years, and wanted to return to the garden and raise animals while we are still young and healthy.”

Botnick plans to move ScannedMedia into the former Empire Office Furniture building and will lease out remaining space to prospective tenants.

Scanned Media, which offers branding, photography, website design and marketing services, is currently located at 400 S. Jefferson St., Suite 202 in downtown Spokane.

“We started construction last week and we are going to be closing our office in the Jefferson (Street) building at the end of this month,” Botnick said.

“Our employees are working remotely and we are looking at March or April to be in the remodeled building.”

The Monroe Street building contains a 2,500-square-foot remodeled space that could be suitable for a boutique, retail store or salon and a larger, 4,000-square-foot shell space with a storefront, Botnick said.

When renovations are complete, the building will also be home to a commercial kitchen and Spokane Salad Delivery, a business also owned by Botnick and Allred.

Spokane Salad Delivery is currently operating out of a commercial kitchen near Spokane Community College, Botnick said.

“It gives us the ability to grow,” Botnick said of the Monroe Street building.