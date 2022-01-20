Smith nominated as City of Spokane HR director

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has nominated a new human resources director.

Kris Smith is a West Point graduate who most recently worked as the director of human capital for the Criminal Division within the U.S. Department of Justice.

Pending confirmation by the Spokane City Council on Monday, Smith will begin in the new role Feb. 22 in City Hall.

“The city is a people-business, and Spokane is getting a leader with extensive experience in growing organizations as supportive, inclusive, and desired places to work,” Woodward said in a statement. “She has served her country with honor and will be a great addition to our organization.”

This is the third major appointment Woodward has made in recent weeks as she looks to fill several key vacancies in her administration.

Jennifer Cerecedes was confirmed as the new director of Community, Housing and Human Services earlier this month. She replaced Timothy Sigler, who left in 2021.

Spencer Gardner was nominated earlier this month as the city’s first permanent planning director in nearly four years. His confirmation will also be taken up Monday by the City Council.