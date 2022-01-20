Stage Left’s 2022 season includes ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch,’ ‘Rocky Horror’

By Audrey Overstreet For The Spokesman-Review

The late Terrence McNally’s controversial play “Corpus Christi” kicks off Stage Left Theater’s 2022 season Friday night and continues through Feb. 6. Here are Stage Left’s other productions, alongside “Corpus Christi,” scheduled for this year through November:

“Corpus Christi,” written by Terrence McNally, directed by Troy Nickerson, through Feb. 6. “Corpus Christi” is the story of Jesus reimagined in modern-day Texas, with a queer twist.

“Spaceman” and “Broadway,” two one-act plays written by local playwright and KZZU-FM radio personality Molly Allen, directed by Dawn Taylor Reinhardt and Heather McHenry-Kroetch, March 25-April 10.

“Pass Over,” written by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Malcolm Pelles, June 3-19. “Pass Over” centers on the plight of two Black men trying to escape the streets.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” book and lyrics by John Cameron Mitchell, directed by Josephine Keefe and Jeremy Whittington, in partnership with Spokane Ensemble Theatre, July 29-31 at the Bing Crosby Theater. “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” is an award-winning musical about a rock singer who is a victim of a botched sex change operation searching for stardom and love.

“Admissions,” written by Joshua Harmon, directed by Susan Hardie, Sept. 16-Oct. 2. In “Admissions,” self-righteous white people confront their own racism when their privileged child fails to get into an Ivy League school.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” book and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, directed by Nickerson and McHenry-Kroetch, Oct. 28-Nov. 13. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a beloved musical comedy horror show about a couple, Brad and Janet, with car trouble who stumble into the residence of transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter just as he creates the perfect specimen, Rocky. Are you ready to do the “Time Warp” again?

Tickets are on sale now at stagelefttheater.org. Proof of vaccinations is required for cast, crew and audiences. Audiences must wear masks inside the theater when not eating or drinking.