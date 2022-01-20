Stage listings for Jan. 21-29 – Quiero Flamenco, Social Hour Comedy, ‘Almost, Maine’ and ‘Play That Goes Wrong’

Comedy

Greg Warren – Most recently seen on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Late Late Show” and “Comedy Central Presents,” Greg Warren has built a strong fan base with an act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing. Continues Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$26. (509) 318-9998.

The Social Hour Comedy – Featuring two teams of comedians facing off head-to-head in a comedy competition. Tickets available on eventbrite.com. Friday, 8 p.m. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8357.

Dance

Quiero Flamenco: Clasica – an evening featuring both classical and Spanish music and dance, featuring flamenco performers from across the country. Saturday, 7 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, Gonzaga University, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $21.50-$31. (509) 313-2787.

Theater

“New Year, New You” improv show – The BDT players will take your new year’s resolutions and show you how it could go in this all-improvised spoof of your best intentions. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through January. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. (509) 747-7045.

“Corpus Christi” – “We are going to tell you an old and familiar story.” But from that point on, nothing feels quite familiar again. What follows is a story that parallels the New Testament’s, and its subject is nothing less than the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus. But Terence McNally’s Christ figure is a character named Joshua, a young man born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the early 1950s. Get tickets at stagelefttheater.org. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday through Feb. 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $25. (509) 838-9727.

“Almost, Maine” – One cold, clear winter night, as the Northern Lights hover in the star-filled sky, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $16 adults; $11 students. (509) 325-2507.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” – Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Jan. 28 and 29, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 30, 2 p.m., Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $35 adults; $30 senior and military; $10 students. (509) 325-2507.