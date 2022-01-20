Stream on Demand: ‘Last Duel,’ with Matt Damon and Adam Driver, battles its way to HBO Max

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer star in “The Last Duel” (2021, R), a medieval drama based on the true story of the last royally sanctioned duel to the death in France told from the different perspectives of the three protagonists. (HBO Max)

A good deed and a well-intentioned white lie unravel in “A Hero” (2021, Iran, PG-13, with subtitles), Asghar Farhadi’s drama of a man on leave from prison whose attempts to clear his sentence tangle his loved ones in a scandal. Iran’s submission to the Academy Awards. (Amazon Prime Video)

In the political thriller “Munich: The Edge of War” (2022, PG-13), a British civil servant (George MacKay) and a German diplomat (Jannis Niewöhner) try to stop the course of World War II. (Netflix)

The new comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” (TV-MA) follows a Kansas woman (Bridget Everett) who finds her voice – and herself – in a local choir of eccentrics and oddballs. (HBO Max)

Three 20-somethings on the autism spectrum become roommates in the dramedy series “As We See It” (not rated) from “Friday Night Lights” creator Jason Katims. (Amazon Prime Video)

Two new sitcoms debut: “Single Drunk Female” (TV-MA), a comedy about addiction and recovery starring Sofia Black-D’Elia (new episodes on Fridays) and the sitcom sequel “How I Met Your Father” (TV-14) with Hilary Duff (two episodes available, new episodes on Tuesdays). Both on Hulu.

“Ozark” (TV-MA), starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as TV’s most unlikely crime family, returns with half of the fourth and final season’s episodes. (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Part time-travel adventure and part ghost story thriller, Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” (2021, R) stars Thomasin McKenzie as an aspiring fashion designer transported back to 1960s London.

Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” (2021, R) pays tribute to the final issue of an American magazine headquartered in a fictional French city in the late 1960s.

Netflix

Paul Thomas Anderson’s fashion world drama “Phantom Thread” (2017, R) earned five Oscar nominations, including acting nods for Daniel Day-Lewis and Lesley Manville.

A New York hairdresser falls for a prince while working at his wedding in the romantic comedy “The Royal Treatment” (TV-PG) with Laura Marano and Mena Massoud.

Hulu

The touching “Marjorie Prime” (2017, not rated) stars Lois Smith as an elderly widow with a fading memory and Jon Hamm as the holographic companion who channels her dead husband.

HBO Max

In the limited-series crime thriller “On the Job” (Philippines, not rated, with subtitles), a crime syndicate temporarily releases convicts to carry out political assassinations.

Streaming TV: The hit medical drama “ER: Complete Series” (1994-2009, TV-14) and paranormal conspiracy drama “Fringe: Complete Series” (2008-2013, TV-14) make their new streaming homes on HBO Max.

Other streams

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (TV-G) reboots the classic kids show from Jim Henson Productions. All 13 episodes available. (Apple TV+)

Two priests (Luis Gerardo Méndez and Miguel Angel Silvestre) sent by the Vatican investigate reports of miracles in “The Envoys” (Argentina, not rated, with subtitles). (Paramount+)

New on disc and at Redbox

“Last Night in Soho,” “Addams Family 2”

