Things to do in Spokane from Jan. 21-28 – Inland Northwest RV Show, Lego Build Challenge and ‘The Secret Life of Bears’

34th Annual Inland Northwest RV Show – Continues featuring nine buildings packed with RVs and accessories, presented by six dealers. Learn more at spokanervshow.com. One ticket is valid for entry all weekend. Cash-only admission. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10 adults; free children 12 and younger.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Garfield Lego Build Challenge – Compete with a team of two to four people in a hands-on Lego building challenge. Open to children ages 5 and older and adults. To register, email garfield@whitcolib.org. Friday, 12:15-3:15 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Cooking Class: Beloved Food of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia With Chef Patricia – Learn to make a Tunisian carrot salad, ommek houria, and couscous boulettes, a vegetable stew served with couscous and meatballs. For dessert, make the Algerian dish kalb el louz, a semolina and almond cake. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Virtual Eastern Washington Legislative Conference – Explore some of the issues before the 2022 Washington State Legislature. The keynote speaker, Fr. Pat Conroy, S.J., recently retired as chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives and now serves as campus minister at Gonzaga University. An interfaith panel with representatives of four faiths will discuss how their faith communities mobilize people to act on issues, current priorities, blocks to mobilizing and where they need solidarity. To register, call (509) 535-1813 or email event@thefigtree.org, Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $20 donation; $15 each for groups of five or more.

The Cause and Effect of Food and Wine Pairing Class (sold out) – Learn six traditional ways that wine and food are paired. Taught by Eric Cook. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Italian Sunday Supper (sold out) – Learn to make Pittsburgh beans and greens, chicken piccata and spaghetti and meatballs from scratch. For dessert, make affogato. Italian-American meal taught by chef Allison. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Vive la France! With Chef Cara – Learn how to make zucchini with sauce, scallops, lime butter, watercress and raspberries. For dessert, make chocolate mousse. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Plant-Based Vegan Cooking Class – Learn to make orzo salad, fried zucchini, moussaka with lentils, butterscotch date cake and more. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Fox Presents: “National Geographic Live: The Secret Life of Bears” – Join this committed carnivore ecologist for a fascinating look inside the secret lives of bears and a report from the front lines of the mission to help humans and carnivores coexist peacefully. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$31. (509) 624-1200.