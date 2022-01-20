This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “To Paradise: A Novel,” Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

2. “The Horsewoman,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

3. “The Maid,” Nita Prose (Ballantine)

4. “Something to Hide: A Lynley Novel,” Elizabeth George (Viking)

5. “Invisible: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

10. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “Baby Steps Millionaires: How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth – and How You Can Too,” Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)

2. “The Great Reset: : Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin (Harper)

6. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

7. “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm,” Ginger Zee (Hyperion Avenue)

8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

9. “Hero on a Mission: A Path to a Meaningful Life,” Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

10. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope (the NEW 365-day Prayer Book),” Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)