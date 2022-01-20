What’s Worth Watching: ‘Cheer,’ ‘Ozark,’ Yellowjackets’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere’

“You keep going until you get it right. And then you keep going until you can’t get it wrong,” says Monica Aldama, head coach of the 14-time national-championship-winning cheer team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

“Cheer” (2002) follows Aldama and her team through the months of training, injuries and off-campus adversity they have to face before making it to the final competition. Riding the high of last season’s victory, the team trains to face their rivals at Trinity Valley Community College once again. “Cheer” is available on Netflix.

“Ozark: Season 4” (2022)

Whether they deserve it or not, the Byrde family, it seems, just cannot catch a break. Created by Bill Dubuque, “Ozark” follows Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial planner turned money-launderer for a Mexican drug cartel, and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), a former political consultant with a head for business, above and below the board.

Forced to move from Chicago to the Ozarks to keep their children safe, the Byrdes struggle to trust each other. “Ozark” is available on Netflix.

“Yellowjackets” (2022)

When a women’s high school soccer team goes down in a plane crash, the surviving girls slowly descend into a state of wilderness. Years later, members of the team start coming to terms with what may or may not have happened after the crash. “Yellowjackets” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

“Somebody Somewhere” (2022)

Starring Bridget Everett in the leading role, this seven-episode, semi-autobiographical comedy series follows Sam, a singer who struggles to fit into life in her small town until a group of similarly talented outsiders lets her in on their secret pastime. “Somebody Somewhere” is available on HBO Max.