News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman killed in Newport hit-and-run identified, but no arrests made yet

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The woman killed Monday in an alleged hit-and-run in Newport has been identified as 33-year-old Shileen Poitra.

Poitra was walking south on the northbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 2 at about 6:45 p.m. when a car drove onto the shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver hit Poitra and fled, WSP said. 

A resident of a nearby home called 911 and said Poitra was lying in a snowbank unresponsive, according to WSP. 

Newport police located the vehicle a short time later and contacted the owner. Police had yet to make an arrest as of Thursday afternoon.

