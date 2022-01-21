The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 26° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man injured in propane explosion at homeless camp near Spokane River remains hospitalized

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 21, 2022

An explosion in a tent at a camp near the Spokane River sent two people to the hospital.  (Courtesy of the Spokane Fire Department)
An explosion in a tent at a camp near the Spokane River sent two people to the hospital.  (Courtesy of the Spokane Fire Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The man injured in an explosion at an encampment near the Spokane River this week remains hospitalized, while the woman injured has been treated and released.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue just after 3 p.m. Monday, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man with critical burns and a woman with serious burns.

“They were able to communicate and told us they were in their tent and there was an explosion,” Schaeffer said Monday.

They were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was moved to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he spent a few days in the intensive care unit.

The two were using a propane tank for heat, and the explosion happened when one of them lit a cigarette, Schaeffer said.

As of Friday, he had been moved out of the ICU but remained hospitalized for burn care, Schaeffer said.

The woman was treated and released from Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety