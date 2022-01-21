Man shot, left in the road in Elk in road rage incident

A shooting in Elk left one man lying in the middle of the road Thursday with a potentially life threatening gunshot wound after the suspects fled.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a hit and run on the 12000 block of East Blanchard Road in Elk at about 4:40 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived they found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting began as an argument between the victim, who was in his own car, and four men in another vehicle, according to initial information gathered by investigators.

The men argued about a “passing incident” that happened a few minutes before, the sheriff’s office said. The confrontation escalated and someone shot the victim.

The four men fled the scene, leaving the victim lying in the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies had tentatively identified the four men involved in the shooting as of late Thursday night but had yet to make an arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information on the incident can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.