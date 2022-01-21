Sounders re-sign Fredy Montero to one-year deal

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Sounders FC formally announced Friday that forward Fredy Montero has re-signed with the club.

Seattle’s all-time leading goal scorer agreed to a one-year deal with an option for 2023. Montero, 34, is a Sounders original who left in 2012 and returned last year after nearly a decade playing around the globe, including three seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Seattle area has always been a home base for him and his wife. The couple are building a home in Bellevue and own a coffee shop in the Roosevelt neighborhood. Montero often states that his off-field life, professionalism of the Sounders organization and common goals to win are why he returned .

Financial terms of Montero’s 2022 deal weren’t released. The 18-year pro was a bargain last year, signing a supplemental roster spot for the league veteran minimum of $81,375, according to figures released by the MLS Players Association. Montero made $1,248,000 in 2020 with Vancouver.

“I’m proud to be a part of this organization,” Montero said in November. “I left and nothing changed with the winning mentality. Obviously, it takes a lot to reach another (MLS Cup) Final, but we have the group of players that it requires an MLS team to get there.”

An MLS title has been elusive for Montero. He helped the Sounders win three U.S. Open Cup titles, but the club was 3-6-1 overall in the postseason from 2009-12.

The league changed its playoff format to single elimination in 2019. Montero started for the second-seeded Sounders last year, subbing out at halftime for striker Raul Ruidiaz. Seattle ultimately lost to Real Salt Lake 6-5 in penalty kicks after a goal-less 120 minutes.

Montero finished the MLS season second on the team with seven goals and tied for second with six assists in 29 appearances (15 starts). The native Colombian also had one goal in three Leagues Cup appearances.

The forward pushed his club-record goal total to 68 and is second to midfielder Nico Lodeiro with 40 career regular-season assists.

“Fredy has been a very important member of our organization for a long time,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a news release. “We’re excited that he’ll continue his illustrious career in Seattle, and he gives us another reliable, veteran piece in the attack.”

The Sounders roster currently stands at 28 players, 24 of whom played at least one match for the team last year.

Seattle is traveling to Arizona this weekend for a 10-day training camp. The team opens its 2022 schedule with a CONCACAF Champions League series against F.C. Motagua in Honduras on Feb. 17 and at Lumen Field on Feb. 24. The MLS opener is Feb. 27 against Nashville SC at Lumen Field.

Roldan, Morris called up





Sounders forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan were named to the U.S. men’s national team World Cup qualifying roster. The team will play three matches, beginning with El Salvador in Ohio on Thursday.

The USMNT is second in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings. The top three teams automatically advance to the 32-team FIFA tournament in Qatar this fall. The fourth plays a single-elimination match to qualify.

Morris is returning to the international scene for the first time since 2019. He tore his ACL while on loan in Europe in February 2021 and missed majority of the MLS season. Roldan helped the USMNT win the Gold Cup last summer.