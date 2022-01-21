Spokane police reunite stolen puppy with owner, arrest 2 robbery suspects

Spokane Police returned an 8-week-old French bulldog puppy to a robbery victim and arrested two juvenile suspects this week.

A male victim told police he’d been robbed at gunpoint of the dog, a PlayStation, cash and clothing on Tuesday by two others, according to a news release. Those two juveniles, who were not named by the police department, were arrested Wednesday and Thursday with the assistance of SWAT and the department’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Both suspects, who face charges of robbery, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, have ties to gangs, the release said.

Police also seized four guns when arresting the suspects. One of the suspects had been released from juvenile detention on Jan. 1 after a nine-month sentence.

The dog was reunited with its owner, a police department spokeswoman said Friday evening.