Washington residents can now order free at-home COVID tests through state website

OLYMPIA — Washington residents can now order free at-home COVID-19 tests online from the state.

The site, www.sayyescovidhometest.org, went live Friday. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the COVID-19 hotline (800) 525-0127 to order tests.

The supply of tests in Washington is still limited. The state had expected to receive an additional 3.5 million tests from suppliers in recent weeks to give out using this portal, but as of Friday, they only had 650,000 at-home tests to give out. Those tests are available to order on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Not everyone who wants a test will be able to order a test through this process,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah told reporters Friday.

Until supply increases, households only will be able to order one kit each. Those kits will either have four or five tests, depending on how they were packaged. The number of residents who will be able to receive one of those tests in this first round depends on the household number and the number of tests the household receives in a test. The state has 650,000 tests, not kits.

As the state receives more tests, the site will restock, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response Lacy Fehrenbach said.

“We’re getting tests off of shelves and out into homes as quickly as we possibly can,” she said.

Once ordered, tests will arrive within one to two weeks, Fehrenbach said.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced earlier this month that Washington will distribute millions of free at-home tests and masks to help fight the omicron surge. The state expects to deliver 1 million tests to K-12 schools, 1 million tests to local health departments and 3.5 million through the portal.

Shah said he does not know exactly when the state will receive the additional tests it is expecting and waiting “has been very frustrating,” but the state is doing everything it can to get tests out as quickly as possible.

Health officials encouraged residents to remain patient. At-home tests also can be purchased at pharmacies or online, and most insurers will cover the cost. The federal government launched a similar portal earlier this week. Each household can order one kit with four tests for free at covidtests.gov.

Because there is still such high demand, those who already have tests at home or another way to get tested should not order from the state site right now, Fehrenbach said.

The site is run by Amazon and CareEvolution. It follows a similar pilot project in Eastern Washington that delivered about 800,000 kits in the past few months.