Balanced Whitworth men rout Lewis & Clark

From staff reports

Whitworth has made a point to spread the ball around this season.

The Pirates had eight scorers reach double figures during a 92-67 Northwest Conference rout of Lewis & Clark on Friday in Spokane, led by JT McDermott’s 16 points.

It was nothing new for Whitworth (14-2, 7-1 NWC), which has five players score over 10 points a game and nine average over seven.

The No. 18 Pirates went on a 13-0 run starting with 10:57 remaining in the first half to break away from the Pioneers (6-9, 0-7).

Whitworth shot 58.1% and 42.1% on 3-pointers, as Jerry Twenge (14), Paxton Garrett (11), Jake Holtz (11), Jojo Anderson (10), Rowan Anderson (10), Miguel Lopez (10) and Liam Fitzgerald (10) all reached double figures.

The win was Whitworth’s fifth in a seven-day span, with a 28.4- point average margin of victory.

Late turnover dooms Whitworth women

Whitworth inbounded the ball down by one point with 26 seconds left, looking to win consecutive conference games for the first time this season.

Lewis & Clark forced a turnover and made a layup to extend its lead, going on to beat the host Pirates 55-50.

Whitworth (6-10, 1-6 NWC) picked up its fifth loss in its past six games, after leading 31-22 early in the third quarter.

The Pioneers (8-7, 3-3) were led by Eva Richards’ 19 points; Pirates forward Olivia Mayer had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Whitworth struggled from the field shooting 28.1% and were 4-for-23 on 3-pointers.

The Pirates play at George Fox on Saturday.