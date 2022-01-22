Easy winter home cleaning tasks you need to tackle

By Kiersten Willis Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Spring cleaning may get all the attention, but it’s winter cleaning you need to pay attention to now. From checking the fireplace to cleaning windows, these tasks slip by but are important in keeping a home free from dirt and germs.

“Constantly changing weather conditions and varying temperatures means we often carry a lot of dirt into our houses,” the team at Helpling, a London-based online cleaning booking company, told House Beautiful U.K.

“With most of us now working from home, having a clean house is even more important than usual to make it as comfortable and cozy as possible.”

It doesn’t have to be difficult to keep your house free from clutter and filth. Here are some tips for how you can get rid of grime in your home.

Clean your fireplace. If you haven’t already, check your fireplace. Not only can dirt collect and hide inside chimneys, but animals can, too.

Clean them and the firebox before lighting. Simple Green has some tips on how to clear wood-burning fireplaces at bit.ly/3nrx9pR.

Look after your HVAC. The heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit is important for providing warmth inside your home, but you should be sure that it’s free from gunk.

A simple way to keep the HVAC in good condition is to check it once a month – especially in the winter and summer when it gets heavy use. Replace the air filter a minimum of once every three months, which will prevent dirt from building up, Energy Star says.

Wipe dirt from the windows. Despite the sun shining a little less, it’s still nice to be able to catch a clear view of the outdoors. Plus, cleaning the windows can allow light to trickle in when the sun is out and help ward off the sadness that can occur in the wintertime, according to Lewisville, Texas-based house cleaning service Buckets & Bows.

Bob Vila has tips on cleaning windows inside and outside at bit.ly/3FrnENN.

Don’t just clean your refrigerator – check behind it. While it’s important to clean out your fridge and remove any old food, you also need to pay attention to the exterior and the areas that are often not maintained.

It takes 20-30 minutes to clean under and behind the unit, according to Real Simple. Removing dust from the coils can help the refrigerator run smoothly.