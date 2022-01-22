Idaho unemployment rate reaches historic low of 2.4% in December

Idaho’s unemployment rate reached a historic low of 2.4% in December, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from the Idaho Department of Labor.

Idaho added 2,000 non-farm positions in December for a total of 790,500 jobs.

Natural resources, information, transportation, warehousing and utilities, and durable goods manufacturing were industry sectors with the greatest amount of month-over-month job gains last month.

Coeur d’Alene experienced the greatest month-over-month non-farm job growth in the state with an increase of 0.8% in December.

The state’s previous record low unemployment rate was 2.5% in December 2019, according to the state.