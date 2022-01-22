Man shot in jaw last week on South Hill still in critical condition
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 22, 2022
The man who was shot in the jaw Wednesday night on the South Hill was still in critical condition at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center as of Saturday night.
Spokane Police officers responded to reports of a shooting outside of 616 S. Cedar St. at about 5:40 p.m.
There, they found Scott Jerko with a gunshot wound to his face.
Police located Gary Lee Cottrill Sr., 65, minutes later. Cottrill was booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he remained as of Saturday night, for suspicion of first-degree assault. His bond was set at $50,000.
Court documents say Jerko confronted Cottrill over vandalism in the neighborhood as Cottrill was out for a walk, but police said Cottrill escalated it to violence.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.