Prep roundup: Jeremiah Sibley paces University boys, Emma Lena Baker scores 40 for Curlew

Boys basketball

University 74, Ridgeline 40: Jeremiah Sibley scored 24 points and the Titans (10-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Falcons (1-10, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game Saturday.

Timmy Brummett added 14 points for U-Hi.

Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 13 points.

Central Valley 74, Lewis and Clark 59: Dylan Darling scored 32 points and the Bears (9-5, 3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (5-9, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Daniel Crowley added 22 points for CV. Sean Eastlund led LC with 14 points.

Pullman 77, Shadle Park 47: Jaedyn Brown hit seven 3-pointers and scored 28 points and the visiting Greyhounds (12-1, 3-0) beat the Highlanders (2-10, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Grayson Hunt added 16 points for Pullman. Ronan Redd led Shadle Park with 15 points.

Lakeside 54, Colville 45: Brayden Field scored 19 points, Dawson Tobeck added 18 and the visiting Eagles (9-7, 5-3) downed the Crimson Hawks (10-3, 3-2) in Northeast A game.

Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 16 points.

Colfax 78, Davenport 73: John Lustig scored 38 points and the Bulldogs (11-3, 4-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (10-3, 3-2) in a Northeast 2B game.

Damian Demler added 23 points for Colfax. Tennessee Rainwater led Davenport with 32 points.

Northwest Christian 63, Chewelah 34: Avi West scored 26 points, Asher West added 16 and the Crusaders (11-7, 8-2) beat the visiting Cougars (0-11, 0-5) in a Northeast 2B game. Cody Gilroy led Chewelah with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 56, St. George’s 47: Jayce Kelly scored 20 points, Chase Galbreath added 12 and the Broncos (8-4, 4-2) beat the visiting Dragons (5-8, 1-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Tanner Watkins led St. George’s with 12 points.

Girls basketball

Lewis and Clark 39, Central Valley 37: Nyah Ankcorn scored the winning layup at the buzzer and the visiting Tigers (8-6, 3-1) beat the Bears (8-5, 3-1) in a GSL 4A game.

Cassidy Lage led LC with 10 points. Autumn Agnew led CV with 15 points.

University 49, Ridgeline 13: Katie Christensen scored 10 points and the Titans (4-9, 1-3) beat the visiting Falcons (0-13, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Pullman 58, Shadle Park 31: Audrey Pitzer scored 16 points, Avery Petrino added 13 and the visiting Greyhounds (3-10, 2-1) beat the Highlanders (1-9, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Maliya Asai led Shadle Park with 15 points.

Colville 48, Lakeside 31: Ashne’a Anderson scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and the Crimson Hawks (11-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (6-8, 2-4) in a Northeast A game.

Avery Haff led Lakeside with 13 points.

Colfax 75, Davenport 36: Jaisha Gibb hit three 3-pointers and scored 25 points and the Bulldogs (11-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (2-10, 1-5) in a Northeast 2B game.

Asher Cai added 19 points, including four 3-pointers, for Colfax.

St. George’s 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 43: Margreit Galow scored 14 points, Annika Bergquist added 12 and the Dragons (8-6, 4-1) beat the visiting Broncos (4-8, 2-2) in a Northeast 2B game.

Zoe Galbreath led LRS with 14 points.

Wrestling

Clearwater Classic: Jake Mark (145 pounds), Chris Grosse (195) and Jakob Conners (220) won their respective weight classes to lead Mead to the team title at Lewiston HS. Another 10 Panthers placed.

Pullman’s Ivan Acosta (138) and Gabriel Smith (152) earned wins for the Greyhounds, who finished fourth in the 15-team event.