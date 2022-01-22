Residential blazes on opposite sides of Spokane keep firefighters busy

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that burned in a modified living space Thursday night in East Central Spokane.

Spokane and Spokane Valley fire departments arrived at a residential fire shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of East Fourth Avenue, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Firefighters entered a detached garage and found heavy smoke and heat, the release said. Firefighters found an active fire in the overhead framing and what appeared to be makeshift living quarters.

No victims were found, and firefighters extinguished the blaze in less than 5 minutes.

The cause of the fire was an improperly installed wood stove.

The release reminded people to have fireplaces and wood-burning stoves installed by a professional and ensure they comply with the fire and building code. It recommends that all chimneys and vents be cleaned and inspected by a qualified professional.

The structure fire wasn’t the first Spokane firefighters battled during the week.

They were called Tuesday afternoon to the report of a fire in the interior basement wall of a residence on the 8600 block of North Kelly Court in Northwest Spokane.

Crews discovered a working fire in an exterior wall adjacent to a wood stove venting system, according to the fire department. The fire rapidly moved vertically, endangering the attic and living space. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could damage the home’s interior. No one was injured.

The homeowner told firefighters the chimney pipe had not been cleaned in 30 years, according to another news release. Hot creosote from a flu pipe created a smoldering fire, a news release said .

Garbage and flammable liquids can produce hazardous vapors and cause build-up in chimneys, which could result in a fire, the fire department said. Chimneys and vents should be cleaned and inspected by a qualified professional once a year.