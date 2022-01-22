Vigil for longtime missing woman Krystyn Dunlap-Bosse to be held on Monday

By Alexandra Duggan Idaho Press

Krystyn Rae Dunlap-Bosse’s family will host a vigil in celebration of her life on Monday after 27 years of unanswered questions from when she went missing in 1994. She has never been found.

The vigil, according to an invitation received by the Idaho Press, will be held on Dunlap-Bosse’s birthday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. at the Agricultural Pavilion at Julia Davis Park in Boise. The vigil is open to the public.

She would be 45 years old.

Dunlap-Bosse’s family told the Idaho Press they believe she is likely deceased.

“We just hope someone feels safe enough to come forward now and tell us where she is,” Krystyn’s mother, Kim Bosse said.

Dunlap-Bosse, who resided in Boise, went missing when she was 17 years old. Police originally believed she was a runaway, but her status was changed to endangered missing years later when she had still not been found.

Dunlap-Bosse had told her friends she needed to get away for a while, according to previous reporting by the Idaho Press. She left a note for her family, packed some things and stayed with friends until people stopped hearing from her.

According to the Boise Police Department, BPD Violent Crime detectives conducted a “cold case” investigation in 2011 to see if there were overlooked leads or new leads in her case.

“Many people were reinterviewed, and missing person databases were searched again. BPD exhausted all investigative leads. The case again became inactive but still open,” a press release from the Boise Police Department said.

According to her family and police detectives, Dunlap-Bosse was last spotted in McCall, after being employed there for only a day.

Friends and family speculate her last known whereabouts reside with her boyfriend at the time, who was shot and killed by police earlier this month after an altercation at his residence.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling not knowing where your child lays, somewhere out there … We are all looking for closure for Krystyn,” Bosse said. “She will live on in our hearts and minds forever.”

Dunlap-Bosse also has a GoFundMe, and are encouraged to donate.

Boise Police strongly believes someone knows what happened to her.

They ask those to come forward to police or contact Crime Stoppers.