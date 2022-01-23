Californian offensive lineman Kendall Williams commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program on Sunday secured a commitment from Kendall Williams, a prep offensive lineman out of San Diego.

Williams had pledged to the University of Nevada in June but reopened his recruitment two weeks ago. He took an official visit to WSU on Friday and two days later announced over Twitter that he intends to sign with the Pullman school.

Williams indicated in his tweet that he’d been recruited to play for the Cougars by newly hired WSU offensive line coach Clay McGuire and first-year defensive coordinator Brian Ward, who’d served in the same role at Nevada over the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Williams also held offers from FCS programs Idaho and Morgan State.

A three-star defensive line prospect (247Sports.com), Williams initially attracted the attention of college recruiters by way of his run-stopping capabilities. But the Cougs apparently like him more on the other side of the trenches.

Williams played both ways over the past three seasons at Lincoln High, a notable name in the San Diego prep scene. He started for the Hornets at left tackle and nose guard.

He’ll be joining 14 newcomers in WSU’s 2022 recruiting class, which includes one other offensive lineman in Utah-born tackle Eric Wilder.