McCleary’s late goal sends Chiefs into overtime, but Winterhawks come away with 5-4 win

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs seized momentum just in time to have it taken away.

Spokane’s Graham Sward netted a game-tying goal in the waning moments of the third period, but Portland’s Ryan McCleary scored in overtime to lift the host Winterhawks to a 5-4 win Sunday .ight in a Western Hockey League game.

The defeat was the Chiefs’ fifth straight.

Spokane trailed 2-0 through the first period but scored the next three goals.

Bear Hughes tallied his 12th goal of the season nearly 9 minutes into the second period to pull Spokane within 2-1. Carter Streek evened the score at 2-all with a power-play goal at the 16:41 mark.

Erik Atchison scored 5:49 into the third period on a power play to give Spokane a 3-2 edge.

Portland scored two goals less than 90 seconds apart, however, to regain the lead. Tyson Kozak scored on a power play to knot the game at 3-3 at 9:21 in the period, and Cross Hanas scored the go-ahead goal for the Winterhawks at 10:47.

Sward scored with 12 seconds left in regulation, though, to send the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Hanas flipped a pass to McCleary, who fired the game-winner past Spokane’s Manny Panghli at the 2:44 mark.

Panghli made 32 saves for Spokane. Taylor Gauthier was credited with 26 saves for Portland.