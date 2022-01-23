The Dirt: Spokane County files permits for multimillion-dollar regional training center, indoor small arms firing range on the West Plains

Spokane County and Fairchild Air Force Base are moving forward with construction of the Spokane Regional Indoor Small Arms Range on the West Plains.

Bruce Russell, design and construction manager for the Spokane County Facilities Department, submitted an environmental review to the Washington state Department of Ecology for the firing range and training center at 13033 W. Medical Lake Road.

The range will be the first facility of its kind used primarily to train both airmen and deputies, according to Spokane County.

The indoor firing range will consist of 21 50-meter lanes, an on-site armory, classrooms, offices, meeting space and a shoot house. The range will have adjustable lighting to simulate daylight, dusk or nighttime scenarios. The facility also will be able to accommodate vehicles for training purposes, according to the county.

The county will own and fund construction of the multimillion-dollar facility. When complete, Fairchild will lease space in the facility.

Building permits are currently under review by the county’s building and planning department for the 75,600-square-foot training center and a 2,800-square-foot shoot house.

The combined valuation of both permits is $11.6 million, according to the applications.

The total project cost was listed as $45 million in the permit application.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring, according to the environmental review.

Multifamily development planned in Medical Lake

Developers are looking to bring more housing to Medical Lake with plans for a new apartment complex.

Medical Lake Apartments LLC submitted an environmental review with the Washington state Department of Ecology for The Park at Medical Lake, which will be built on 5 acres of vacant land northwest of the intersection of State Route 902 and Stanley Street.

The Park at Medical Lake will consist of two 7,600-square-foot buildings containing 24 each units and a third 9,500-square-foot building with 30 units. The development will include 137 parking spaces.

The project is estimated to be complete in December, according to the environmental review.

Cotton On Kids retail store set for Valley mall

An Australian-based retail chain is opening a children’s clothing store in the Spokane Valley Mall.

Katie Getz, a project manager for Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based Permit.com, filed a permit application for renovations to make way for the Cotton On Kids.

When open, the retail store would be the first Cotton On Kids store in the state.

The project architect is Dayton, Ohio-based CESO Inc. Retail Construction Services Inc of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, is the project contractor.

The permit valuation is $375,000, according to the application.

The Cotton On Group consists of eight brands: Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Cotton On Body, Factorie, Typo, Rubi, Supré and Ceres Life. It operates more than 1,300 stores worldwide.