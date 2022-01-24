Former Newport police officer charged with sexually abusing child

A former Newport police officer turned himself in Sunday on charges that he sexually abused a child, according to the Newport Police Department.

Raul Lopez was charged by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years old and another two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 years old, police said. He was booked into the Bonner County Jail.

Lopez resigned from his job Friday, just days after the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office informed the Newport Police Department of the allegations Jan. 18. Newport police said Lopez was immediately placed on administrative leave after the department was informed.

Police said the crimes occurred in Bonner County where Lopez resides.

He served as a school resource officer with the Newport Unified School District. Though while Newport police say the school district is apprised of the situation, authorities said the crimes were unrelated to his former duties.

Newport police Chief Mark Duxbury said in a statement Monday he could not provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Newport Police Department staff are with the victim and the victim’s family,” Duxbury said in the statement. “We are sickened, shocked and angered by the alleged conduct of Mr. Lopez.”