Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren shares WCC Freshman of Week with BYU’s Foussenyi Traore

Chet Holmgren picked up another West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week honor on Monday, but the Gonzaga standout didn’t win the award outright this time, splitting it with BYU’s Foussenyi Traore.

It was the sixth time this season the award went to Holmgren and the seventh time it went to a Gonzaga player. The award has been given out 11 times since Nov. 15. It’s the third time BYU’s Traore has been named Freshman of the Week.

Holmgren, who won the award four consecutive times to start the year, posted a season-high 22 points while hauling down nine rebounds and blocking four shots in Gonzaga’s 78-62 victory over San Francisco last Thursday.

In the game, Holmgren finished 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from three-point range and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. He also had two assists, one turnover and committed four fouls while recording the team’s best plus/minus, at +22.

The freshman from Minneapolis leads the WCC in rebounding and blocked shots, at 8.5 rebounds per game and 3.41 blocks per game. Nationally, Holmgren ranks No. 7 in blocks per game and No. 50 in rebounds per game. With a field goal clip of 61.9%, Holmgren trails only Gonzaga teammate Drew Timme (63.4%) in FG percentage among WCC players.

Traore recorded two double-doubles last week, averaging 13.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in BYU’s victories over San Diego and Portland.

Saint Mary’s guard/forward Alex Ducas earned WCC Player of the Week honors after scoring 39 points in the Gaels’ wins over Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount.