Idaho edges Portland State 84-79 for second straight Big Sky win
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 24, 2022
From staff reports
Idaho had little room for error in the second half of a tight contest against Portland State on Sunday, so the Vandals pieced together a perfect final minute to collect a hard-earned win.
Mikey Dixon made four free throws in the final 10 seconds, and the Vandals didn’t miss a shot from the field or foul line in the last 57 seconds of an 84-79 win over the host Vikings in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game.
Trevante Anderson’s layup with just under a minute to play gave Idaho (5-14, 2-7 Big Sky) a 78-74 lead, but the Vikings’ Khalid Thomas countered with a 3-pointer at the other end 7 seconds later to pull Portland State (4-12, 2-6) within a point.
Anderson knocked down a shot in the lane to restore the Vandals’ three-point advantage at 80-77. Portland State’s Michael Carter III missed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left, and Dixon subsequently made two free throws for an 82-77 margin.
Damion Squire’s two free throws provided the Vikings their final points with 6 seconds remaining. Dixon was fouled immediately but made two shots from the line to secure the Vandals’ win.
Dixon finished with 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field, and he added three rebounds and three assists. Anderson scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Rashad Smith made three 3-pointers en route to 15 points.
The teams were tied 42-42 at halftime, and Carter’s jumper 12 seconds into the second half gave Portland State a brief lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Dixon and Smith capped a quick 8-0 run that gave Idaho a lead it never relinquished.
Squire scored 15 points for the Vikings, who didn’t trail by more than eight points in the second half.
