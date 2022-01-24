Return of the Zags Insiders: Jim Meehan, John Blanchette and Richard Fox talk GU falling to No. 2, John Stockton and the pairing of Timme/Holmgren
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 24, 2022
The Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast is back.
Reporter Jim Meehan returns to host The Spokesman-Review podcast, and is joined by longtime Spokesman-Review columnist John Blanchette and former Gonzaga big man and current television analyst Richard Fox.
On Monday, the trio chatted about John Stockton, Gonzaga falling to No. 2 in the latest AP poll and the how the pairing of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren has fared. New episodes will be released every Monday for the remainder of the season.
Watch here or listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
