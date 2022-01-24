Texan quarterback John Mateer commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State picked up a commitment from an intriguing quarterback prospect out of Texas who had been underrecruited despite recording impressive numbers in the state’s top classification of prep play.

John Mateer, a record-breaker at Class 6A Little Elm High, announced over Twitter on Monday that he has pledged to WSU.

Mateer threw for 2,449 yards as a senior in 2021, breaking a single-season school record that he’d set one year before with 2,268 yards.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder considers himself a pass-first QB, according to an article from the Little Elm Journal. But he won’t shy away from darting through a gap at the line of scrimmage.

Mateer tallied a team-best 847 rushing yards as a senior – his fourth season as the Lobos’ starter – and finished the year with 38 total touchdowns against seven interceptions.

For his career, he accumulated 7,060 passing yards, 1,223 rushing yards and 88 TDs from scrimmage against 31 picks while consistently squaring off against talent-packed opponents in a prep football hotbed.

Little Elm, which is located on the northern end of the Dallas metro, went 13-27 over the past four years. Mateer led the Lobos to a 5-0 start this season, but they finished 5-5 and missed the playoffs.

He didn’t attract much Division I interest. Mateer’s first Power Five offer came from WSU on Jan. 14. The Cougars hosted him on an official visit last weekend, just days after the two-star prospect had decommitted from Central Arkansas.

Four FCS programs extended offers between March and June of last year and Mateer committed to UCA in August. New Mexico State became his first FBS suitor when the Aggies offered him in December.

WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris, who was hired last month, took point on Mateer’s recruitment. Morris spent the past four years in San Antonio as head coach at Incarnate Word, which offered the Texas QB in June.

Mateer is WSU’s second quarterback recruit of its 2022 class, joining Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward – the program’s expected starter next season.