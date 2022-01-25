As former University High big man Tanner Christensen finds his groove, his Idaho Vandals begin to find theirs

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

Idaho’s basketball season (5-14, 2-7) has improved from a rout to, optimistically, a work in progress. With a dozen games remaining, the Vandals earned their first Big Sky Conference win against Sacramento State by a point, in overtime last Saturday. They followed that with their first back-to-back wins this season when they eked out an 84-79 nail-biter in the last 10 seconds against Portland State Monday.

The hard times Idaho has endured are mirrored by its starting post player, sophomore Tanner Christensen. He didn’t even get onto the court until the Vandals hosted to Washington State after playing two exhibitions and three games. Christensen had suffered a broken nose and a concussion in the preseason. After that he was in the COVID protocol.

But in Idaho’s most recent games, Christensen, like the Vandals, has been an image of potential in the process of being fulfilled. In truth, even more so than his team. Against Northern Colorado, a game the Vandals lost by 17 points, watch Christensen pin the Bears’ 6-9 Kur Jongkuch on his hip then spin into the lane to score. See him take the ball to the rack against three defenders, block two shots in rapid succession and steal a lazy pass thrown by the Bears across the lane. He earned his first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Against Sacramento State, Christensen pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Before fouling out late against Portland State, he contributed eight points and seven boards.

Listed on the Vandals’ roster at 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds, Christensen lately is making notable strides in employing his imposing physique.

“I think I’m trying to be more aggressive in rebounding and stuff, using my size to my advantage, pushing people around down low,” he says. NBA role models now are the Denver Nuggets’ Nicola Jokic and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid. Growing up, Christensen imagined himself in the role of another pair of formidable big men, the San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan and Minnesota Timberwolves’ and Boston Celtics’ Kevin Garnett.

For Christensen, though, his basketball career has consistently been an exercise in looking ahead to better times. He was an all-Greater Spokane League first-team pick, averaging 16.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks as a senior in 2017-2018. However, his University High Titans compiled a lackluster 11-12 record, 5-9 in league. After serving a two-year LDS mission, Christensen returned to basketball at Idaho last season.

Some return. As a freshman, he was Idaho’s leading rebounder with a 4.3 average. His introduction to college hoops, though, was the COVID season where the Vandals and everyone else played in empty gyms. In that depressing environment, Idaho won only one game. Even as they chase rare wins this year, the Vandals get to do so before fans in their new ICCU Arena.

“Last year was definitely really different,” Christensen says. “It was kind of strange playing in empty gyms.

“After playing last year in Memorial Gym, it puts things in perspective how lucky we are to be here,” Christensen says.

Perspective isn’t recorded on the roster, but it is a valuable attribute Christensen brings to the Vandals, according to coach Zac Claus. Christensen’s LDS mission delivered to the Vandals a teammate seasoned by that experience, Claus said.

“He’s arguably one of the smartest guys on and off the court. I love that about him.” In games, “he can adjust to things on the fly.” Also, “I never have to worry about him the moment he steps out of our building.

“He will continue to be somebody we will lean on.”

Christensen was recruited by Claus’ predecessor, Don Verlin. After taking a recruiting visit, “I definitely liked Idaho best,” said Christensen. It was close to home, so his family could readily watch him play, and he liked the university and Moscow’s college town environment. Christensen committed to the Vandals and hung with Idaho after it went through a coaching change and promoted Claus from the staff to succeed Verlin.

“I definitely thought about leaving,” says Christensen. “But once they hired coach Claus it made the decision easy for me. It was a done deal.”

Now, he looks for hopeful signs as the Vandals head down the stretch.

“I think we’re right there,” he says. “Every single game we’ve got to do one little thing better. Our defense has got to be better.

“Basketball is a game of runs. If we can stop runs and control the game on the defensive end it makes everything so much easier.”

Idaho’s signature win to date is a 98-84 victory against Summit League powerhouse South Dakota State in December. Christensen scored a season-high 14 points. “That was kind of a breakthrough,” he says.

As the Vandals try to fashion bits and pieces like the SDSU, Sacramento State and Portland State wins into momentum for the remainder of the season, Christensen is heartened by another development. As a legitimate big man making progress in how to dominate opponents with his size, Christensen looks with anticipation to this: “the Big Sky refs definitely let us play a little more.”