Big second period propels Thunderbirds past Chiefs

From staff reports

KENT, Wash. – The Seattle Thunderbirds stepped on the ice ready to put the puck on goal.

Seven players scored for Seattle, and the Thunderbirds rolled to an 8-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game Tuesday night.

Seattle scored four goals and outshot the Chiefs 17-6 in the second period.

Mekal Sanders and Reid Schaefer scored goals 24 seconds apart for the Thunderbirds to build a 4-1 margin with 9:01 left in the period.

Chase Bertholet and Saige Weinstein each scored in the second period for Spokane, which suffered its sixth consecutive loss.

Henrik Rybinski scored twice, and Conner Roulette, Lucas Ciona, Jordan Gustafson and Jared Davidson also scored for Seattle, which outshot the Chiefs 41-22.

Mason Beaupit made 26 saves and Manny Panghli added seven for Spokane.