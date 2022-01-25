Culinary calendar for Jan. 24-Feb. 2 – Vive la France, Fusion Illusion, Choux Dough and Aaron Fish

Culinary

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Cooking Class: Vive la France! With Chef Cara – Learn how to make zucchini with sauce, scallops, lime butter, watercress and raspberries. For dessert, make chocolate mousse. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Plant-Based Vegan Cooking Class – Learn how to make orzo salad, fried zucchini, moussaka with lentils, butterscotch date cake and more. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Fusion Illusion – Chef Lesa will be teaching the class on fusing different food types. The first dish will be an ahi tuna taco. The next two dishes will be chicken tikka masala empanada and Szechuan naan bread. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Choux Dough Cooking Class – Learn to make classic European dough, sweet and savory. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Demonstration Cooking Class – Chef Aaron Fish of Eat Good Group will be teaching tricks and tips while preparing some of his favorite dishes. Menu is TBD. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $100. (509) 822-7087.