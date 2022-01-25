Flight cancellations continue at Paine Field due to fog, 5G

Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash. — Flights departing and arriving at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, were canceled Tuesday morning, as foggy weather and new 5G restrictions hampered the airport’s operation.

The Seattle Times repots all commercial flights out of the small airport were canceled on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the first four outgoing flights were also canceled, according to flight trackers, as were the morning’s first arrivals.

Alaska Air, whose regional carrier Horizon Air is the only commercial airline operating out of Paine Field, warned that cancellations could continue for several days and was offering some accommodations to affected travelers.

Ticket-holders can reschedule their flights for later this week at no additional cost, or try to reschedule their trips to depart from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed limitations on low-visibility flying to avoid 5G interference with cockpit instruments. That has created a problem specific to the Embraer E175 regional jets that operate out of Paine Field and to certain airports, including Paine Field and Portland International Airport.