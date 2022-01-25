The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Pacific NW

Guns stolen in Fish & Wildlife office break-in, man arrested

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 25, 2022

Associated Press

YAKIMA — A man has been arrested in connection with stealing 15 to 20 firearms from a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife building in Yakima earlier this month, police said.

The Yakima Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday and booked him into Yakima County Jail.

The guns were stolen on Jan. 2 after someone entered secured fencing and cut a hole in the side of the building, according to police.

The person arrested was identified through a palm print at the scene and other evidence, according to the news release.

Because guns were stolen during the incident, the case has been moved to the U.S. Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and police say federal charges are possible.

The name of the man arrested won’t be released until he is formally arraigned, police said.

