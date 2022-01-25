Locally: Gonzaga pitching duo Gabriel Hughes, William Kempner named to preseason All-America team

From staff and news services

Gonzaga sophomore right-handed starting pitchers Gabriel Hughes and William Kempner were named to Prospect Live’s preseason All-America baseball teams. Hughes, who also plays first base, was picked to the first team and the side-arm throwing Kempner is on the second. It is the second preseason All-America honor for Hughes.

• Idaho sophomore Zoe Froh was the Western Athletic Conference women’s swimmer of the week after she won two of three events (400-yard IM, 1,000 freestyle) and finished third in the 500 free Jan. 15-16, leading the Vandals to victory over Simon Fraser in the UI Swim Center.

• Madigan Kelly, a Lewis-Clark State College freshman from Lewiston, was the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s indoor track athlete of the week for the week of Jan. 10-16 after breaking her school record in the 60m hurdles twice in one day at the Cougar Classic at The Podium in Spokane.

After setting the record at 9.15 seconds in the first meet of the season, she improved it to 9.05 in the prelims before going 9.03 in the final with an NAIA ‘B’ standard qualifying time.

• Eight athletes with area ties in Cascade Collegiate Conference schools to earn Academic All-Conference honors in the winter sports of basketball and wrestling with GPAs of 3.2 or above and be at least a sophomore.

Men’s basketball: Reece Van Lierop, Ferris, sr. (Corban); Justin Jeske, Liberty, sr. (Eastern Oregon); Max McCullough, Post Falls, grad student, (Eastern Oregon); Lane Kennedy, University, jr. (Evergreen State).

Women’s basketball: Sydney Zeiler, Davenport, sr. (Eastern Oregon); Sara Muelhausen, Lake City, jr. (Lewis-Clark State) Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep, jr. (Lewis-Clark State); Anna Patterson, Deer Park, so. (Multnomah).

• The Idaho women were picked third and the Vandals’ men tied for fifth in Big Sky Conference golf coaches’ preseason predictions. Eastern Washington, which doesn’t have men’s golf, was ninth in the women’s poll. Sacramento State teams were picked first in both polls.