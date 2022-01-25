No. 6 Whitman women edge Whitworth

From staff reports

WALLA WALLA – A slow start proved too difficult for the Whitworth women’s basketball team to overcome on Tuesday night.

Sixth-ranked Whitman built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and the Blues turned back Whitworth’s late rally in a 69-63 win in a Northwest Conference matchup.

Olivia Mayer led the Pirates (7-11, 2-7 NWC) with 17 points and six rebounds. Quincy McDeid scored 13 points and Madison Hagen added 11.

Kaylie McCracken led all scorers with 22 points and also had 11 rebounds for Whitman (16-1, 8-0). Korin Baker added 11 points.

The Blues made 9 of 18 shots from the field in the opening quarter. Whitworth shot just 4 for 16 in the first 10 minutes and trailed 21-9 going into the second period.

The Pirates trailed 50-39 through three quarters. Whitman stretched its lead to 59-45 with just under 6 minutes to play, but Whitworth scored 10 of the next 14 points to climb within 63-59.

The Blues hit their next four free-throw attempts to hold off the Pirates.