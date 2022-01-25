The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 30° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police investigating assaults with possible ‘sexual motivation’ around Manito Park

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 25, 2022

Multiple women have reported being assaulted by a man in the area of the Gaiser Conservatory in Manito Park in recent days, according to comments on the Nextdoor app. Park employees have warned women walking through the park of the assaults. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
Multiple women have reported being assaulted by a man in the area of the Gaiser Conservatory in Manito Park in recent days, according to comments on the Nextdoor app. Park employees have warned women walking through the park of the assaults. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
By Adam Shanks adams@spokesman.com(509) 459-5136

Two women were assaulted in the area of Manito Park last week by an unknown suspect with a possible “sexual motivation,” police said.

The incidents occurred within hours of each other on Thursday morning. Neither victim was physically injured, according to police.

“The nature of the attack appears that there is some sexual motivation to it,” Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

Police said they are withholding details of the assaults while the investigation is ongoing, and did not give a description of the suspect or suspects.

The reports drew comments on Nextdoor, a social networking service for neighborhoods, from concerned Manito Park users and others.

One woman wondered about the extent of the attacks and said they were “super scary.” Others called the reported attacks “terrible” and “awful.”

Another person wrote he would keep an eye out during his morning runs at the park.

Briggs said random attacks of this type are rare in Spokane, and there is no reason to specifically avoid the area. With that said, he suggested people take basic safety precautions, like being an “active observer,” and limiting the number of distractions – like headphones – while out and about.

“Situational awareness is huge,” Briggs said.

Police also recommend going out with a buddy when possible and, if it’s not, telling someone where you’re going and when you expect to return.

The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation.

The alleged Manito Park attacks come on the heels of several people reporting a naked man jogging in the Minnehaha Park area last month and earlier in the year. It’s unclear whether the incidents are related.

The naked man was first seen last summer in the Beacon Hill and Minnehaha Park areas, according to the sheriff’s office.

One woman noticed the man jogging nude except for running shoes, the sheriff’s office said.

In December, the woman was running hill repeats before sunrise wearing a headlamp when she saw a man running wearing just arm sleeves, shoes and a headlamp.

She passed the man several times while doing her hill repeats, and the sheriff’s office said she reported that each time his actions became more sexual in nature.

Another person recently reported similar activity in the area.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety

Most read stories